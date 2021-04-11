Huntsville woman charged with killing husband

Huntsville Police said around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday they responded to a shooting call on Cypress Point Dr. in Huntsville.

Upon arrival, police say they saw 38 years old Inez Faqua sitting on a curb outside the home. Police said Faqua advised them her husband, Christopher Faqua, was inside the home. Once police entered the home, they said they found Christopher Faqua unresponsive inside a room bleeding for a gunshot wound. Emegerncy personnel responded and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said it appeared Inez had gotten into a domestic altercation with her husband which ended in him being shot.

After being interviewed, police arrested and charged Inez Faqua with murder and domestic violence and she was booked into the Madison County Jail. Police said the investigation is still ongoing.