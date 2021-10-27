Woman charged in Madison County mass murder sentenced to life in prison

The co-defendant in one of the largest mass murder cases in of Madison County's history will spend the rest of her life in prison.

Rhonda Carlson was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Wednesday after a judge accepted her plea deal.

Carlson took the plea deal to avoid the death penalty after she was charged with Christopher Henderson, once her husband, with killing five people in August of 2015 in New Market. Those victims were Henderson's second wife, Kristin Chambers Henderson, her unborn child, Henderson's mother, son, and nephew.

Testimony in court said Carlson didn’t assist with the actual stabbing and shooting, but she did assist with getting items for the murders and setting a fire.

Earlier this month, Henderson was sentenced to death. (Read more HERE)

The judge’s last words to Carlson Wednesday were “May God have mercy on your soul.”