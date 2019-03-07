Woman charged almost a year after fatal hit-and-run in Decatur

Almost a year after it happened, an arrest has finally been made in a deadly hit-and-run in Limestone-County-annexed Decatur.

Kaitlynn Hall is now charged with reckless murder after police said she was driving drunk, hit a car from behind, and didn’t stop.

A man died as a result of the crash.

WAAY 31 got reaction from the community and learned what folks think about the recent arrest.

“It took entirely too long," said Chris Houser.

That was Houser's response when he learned a woman was just recently arrested in a deadly hit-and-run that happened almost a year ago.

“Sadly, it’s not the first time I’ve heard of something like this happening," he said.

Kaitlynn Hall now faces charges of reckless murder, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash after the fatal hit-and-run in April of 2018.

“It makes me kind of sad that someone would do that and then leave," Houser said. "Common courtesy would be to sit there and try to help the person, even if there was nothing you could do. Take responsibility for what you did.”

Larry White was killed in the crash, and a woman in his car was taken to the hospital.

Houser says he knows other people who have died in similar situations, and says this is just another reminder of the dangers of drinking and driving.

“Don’t do it. It’s not worth whatever comes out of it. It’s just not worth it," he said.

Houser says he’s just glad Larry White’s family now has some answers.

“It doesn’t change the fact that it happened, but knowing that the person that caused it isn’t able to hurt anyone else, I think it’s the closest thing they can have to closure at this point," he said.

WAAY 31 reached out to the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office to see if they could tell us why Hall was just now arrested for the crime.

District Attorney Brian Jones told WAAY 31 any traffic homicide involves a very comprehensive investigation and can be a fairly lengthy process.

He says fatal car crashes in Limestone County are always turned over to a grand jury for review; and, in this case, Kaitlynn Hall was indicted by a grand jury in February.

Kaitlynn Hall was released from the Limestone County Jail after posting a $25,000 bond.