Woman charged after spitting at deputies in Limestone Co., officials say

Above is body cam footage of a previous incident in which a man Durden had arrested spit at him from inside his patrol vehicle.

A Limestone County woman is facing multiple charges after spitting at deputies, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Shannon Mitchell was arrested for domestic violence and assault with a bodily fluid.

WAAY 31 talked with an investigator who's been spit on before and says, unfortunately, it’s just part of the job.

“Something new every day. You never know what you’re going to see," Caleb Durden said. "From driving down the road with careless drivers to animal calls with snakes and gators, you never know what you’re going to get into.”

That’s how Durden describes what it’s like being an investigator with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

“We deal with people at their worst. People doing things that they normally wouldn’t do, because they’re impaired on some kind of drug or whatnot. It’s our job to try and calm that situation and, a lot of times, people don’t want to be told what to do or have to follow any kind of rule.”

That’s what Durden says happened back in 2016 when a man he arrested started kicking him inside his patrol car and spit in his face.

Shortly after, Durden learned the man had Hepatitis C and so he had to get medical treatment.

“Called for an ambulance, they treated me by washing my eyes and washing my face," he said. "And, then, I had to go through a series of shots over the course of a year to make sure I wasn’t positive.”

Durden says the incident was aggravating, but it’s something he and his department put up with on a daily basis.

In fact, two of his fellow deputies just experienced the same kind of spitting incident when they arrested a woman for domestic violence on Wednesday.

“This is a small part of what happens, and, unfortunately, it’s something we have to deal with, but there’s always better days ahead," Durden said.

Durden says, while being spit on is no fun, there are many more perks to the job that make up for it.

“We get to help folks. We get to solve puzzles. That’s probably the biggest part for me: putting these cases together and being able to solve a problem in the community," he said.

It’s unclear if the deputies Mitchell is accused of spitting at had to undergo medical treatment.