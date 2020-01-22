Woman charged after escaped inmate caught in Florence residence

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate who escaped on work release in Colbert County has been recaptured, and a woman with him has been arrested..

Xavier Armstead, 26, walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday afternoon.

He was recaptured by U.S. Marshals and corrections department agents at a Florence residence about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Kayla Jean Fryer, 23, of Florence was taken into custody and will be charged with hindering the apprehension of an escapee, according to the department of corrections.

Armstead is serving a 15-year sentence for multiple third-degree burglary convictions out of Colbert County and a 19-month sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Limestone County. He now faces multiple charges to include an escape charge.

Armstead was assigned to a work-release program when he left a job site in Tuscumbia on Monday. Armstead had a parole date set for February 2022.