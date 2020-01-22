Clear

Woman charged after escaped inmate caught in Florence residence

Kayla Jean Fryer, Xavier Armstead

Xavier Armstead walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 6:34 PM
Updated: Jan 22, 2020 7:06 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the inmate who escaped on work release in Colbert County has been recaptured, and a woman with him has been arrested..

Xavier Armstead, 26, walked away from his worksite in Tuscumbia on Monday afternoon.

He was recaptured by U.S. Marshals and corrections department agents at a Florence residence about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Kayla Jean Fryer, 23, of Florence was taken into custody and will be charged with hindering the apprehension of an escapee, according to the department of corrections.

Armstead is serving a 15-year sentence for multiple third-degree burglary convictions out of Colbert County and a 19-month sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Limestone County. He now faces multiple charges to include an escape charge.

Armstead was assigned to a work-release program when he left a job site in Tuscumbia on Monday. Armstead had a parole date set for February 2022.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 36°
Florence
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 35°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events