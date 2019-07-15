Woman caught wearing victim's clothes in Hartselle burglary, police say

WAAY 31 spoke with neighbors after a bizarre burglary arrest in Hartselle.

“He got up to get some water in the middle of the night and he always looks out the window to check our vehicles, and he noticed across the road that, at one of the apartments, there were two cop cars," Kim Hutto said.

Hutto told WAAY 31 her husband noticed a police presence in front of their home early Saturday morning, but never learned why they were there.

WAAY 31 informed Hutto on Monday that one of their neighbors’ homes had been burglarized and her car was stolen.

It’s something Hutto and other neighbors never thought they’d hear.

“Peaceful, quiet, safe," Hutto said when we asked her to describe her neighborhood.

“There’s never been any trouble here, as far as I know, before," George Turner added. "And, of course, Hartselle is one of the safest cities in the state of Alabama.”

According to Hartselle police, they got a phone call after a neighbor noticed two people entering an apartment that wasn’t theirs.

“We watch over each other as much as we possibly can," Hutto said.

“So happy to hear that our neighbors do look out for each other, and I’ll definitely be a part of the neighborhood watch also," Turner added.

Police say Hillary Thompson was still at the scene and was wearing the victim’s clothes when they got there.

“Very bizarre, very out there," Hutto said. "And here! It just blows me away.”

Police say they later found the other suspect, Marcus Mize, driving the victim’s car.

Court records show Mize was involved in a separate burglary back in March.

“That’s ghastly," Turner said. "I mean, what in the world was he doing out of jail to begin with?”

The incident now has neighbors on edge.

“We don’t need these people here in Hartselle," Turner said.

“It does worry me that this could happen while we’re sleeping," Hutto added. "And my daughter works at night and she just doesn’t come home sometimes until 11 or 11:30 at night, and I don’t like the idea that she comes in when this could be happening.”

Thompson is charged with burglary. Mize is charged with theft of property and could face additional charges.