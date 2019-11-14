Woman banned from district, arrested for pulling gun at Limestone County school

A woman is banned from Limestone County Schools after she was accused of pulling a gun on someone in Tanner High School's parking lot on Oct. 28.

A spokesperson for the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, Stephen Young, says Lakresha Cosby, who is from Athens, confronted another person and started arguing with them and cursing. She's accused of pointing a gun at their head and threatening to kill them.

Two men pulled Cosby away, letting the victim, who is a parent, get away, according to Young. She was booked in the Limestone County Jail for menacing and released on a $1,000 bond.