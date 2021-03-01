Woman arrested, man hospitalized after stabbing at Limestone County home

A woman is charged in Limestone County for stabbing a man Saturday morning.

It happened at about 7:30 a.m. at a home on Sleepy Hollow Road in Elkmont.

Limestone County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found Richard Byrd, 52, had been stabbed in the chest. The department says he was drinking coffee when a female niece of his roommate walked in and stabbed him.

Byrd was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is in serious, but stable condition.

Rossie Drake, 45, is charged with first-degree assault. She’s held in the Limestone County Jail on a $25,000 bond.