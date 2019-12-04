Woman arrested in undercover operation, Morgan County Jail contraband bust

Authorities have concluded a weekslong investigation into contraband being brought into the Morgan County Jail.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says agents and investigators executed an undercover operation on Dec. 2 that resulted in the arrest of Marquita Gary, 25, of Decatur.

The department says Gary met with a "jailer" on two occasions, and during the first meeting, she brought $500 for the "jailer" as payment. During the second meeting, Gary is accused of bringing four cellphones, a synthetic narcotic and Xanax. She was detained after this meeting.

During the investigation, agents recovered more of the synthetic narcotic and more Xanax, along with crack cocaine and a pistol from Gary's home, the sheriff's office says.

Gary is charged with two counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).

She was taken to the Morgan County Jail. Her bond is set at $11,000.

The Morgan County Drug Task Force, the Morgan County Criminal Investigation Division and Morgan County jail staff were involved in the operation.