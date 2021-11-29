Woman arrested in drug smuggling scheme at Lauderdale County jail

Lauderdale County sheriff's investigators arrested Cynthia Dawn Butler on drug charges related to the case of a former detentions officer arrested for smuggling drugs inside the county’s jail.

Butler was arrested after investigators say she dropped a package off on the tire of a car belonging to former corrections officer Matthew Moran. Later tests showed the package contained methamphetamine.

Butler allegedly admitted to investigators that the package was supposed to be delivered to inmate Michael Williams, who is confined inside the Lauderdale County Detention Facility. Moran is accused of taking money and agreeing to transport the drugs inside the jail.

Investigators told WAAY 31 they are still working on the case and more arrests could be coming.

Butler is currently in jail with a $90,000 bond. She faces three charges of distributing/furnishing controlled substances.

Twenty-year-old Moran is charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband. He allegedly admitted to receiving $600 on one occasion for smuggling drugs.