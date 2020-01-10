Woman arrested in Madison County for torture and willful abuse of a child

A woman is facing charges in Madison County for torture and willful abuse of a child under 18.

Noime Campbell, 50, was booked in the Madison County Jail on Jan. 7. She was released on a $2,500 bond.

DeKalb County deputies responded to the Regional Medical Center after the assault of a juvenile female on Dec. 28. Triana police say it was determined the victim had been assaulted on Harold Murphy Drive in Triana.