Woman arrested in Madison County for torture and willful abuse of a child

A woman is facing charges in Madison County for torture and willful abuse of a child under 18.
Noime Campbell, 50, was booked in the Madison County Jail on Jan. 7. She was released on a $2,500 bond.
DeKalb County deputies responded to the Regional Medical Center after the assault of a juvenile female on Dec. 28. Triana police say it was determined the victim had been assaulted on Harold Murphy Drive in Triana.
