The California woman arrested in Huntsville for her role in the Capitol riot pleaded not guilty.

Court documents show Stephanie Baez entered the plea Monday. She seen on video entering and leaving the Capitol Building the day of the riot.

Videos posted online show her saying "time to storm the Capitol!"

Baez is facing two charges, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.