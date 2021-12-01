Woman charged with trafficking fentanyl in Limestone County

A woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges in Limestone County after being caught with more than 50 grams of fentanyl, police said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday said a deputy with the narcotics unit saw an apparent drug deal at a shopping center in Athens. Court records show the exchange happened in late October, and on Nov. 1, LCSO deputies arrested 38-year-old April Caroline Christensen. LCSO said a search of her vehicle turned up 54 grams of fentanyl plus $3,080 in cash.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, and only 2 mg can cause an fatal overdose. LCSO said the amount found with Christensen would have been enough to cause such overdoses in 27,000 people.

"This is excellent work by our narcotics unit," Limestone County Sheriff Josh McLaughlin said. "Any time this dangerous narcotic can be removed from the streets of our county, we are saving lives."

Christensen was released Nov. 2 on $200,000 bond.