Woman arrested for using juvenile to smuggle drugs into the Lawrence County Jail

A woman is charged for using a juvenile to try to smuggle drugs into the Lawrence County Jail.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, a corrections officer at the jail monitoring surveillance cameras noticed suspicious behavior from a juvenile female placing trash in a garbage can at the front entrance. The officer then alerted other staff members to the suspicious activity.

Brittney Jo Perry, 30, of Russellville was identified as the suspect and was arrested “for attempting to smuggle narcotics into the Lawrence County Jail by using a female juvenile as an unwitting participant,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday evening.

Investigators seized 3.4 grams of meth and 16.4 grams of synthetic marijuana. The sheriff’s office says this is an ongoing investigation and other suspects may be charged in the future.

Perry was arrested and booked into the Lawrence County Jail for promoting prison contraband, distribution of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of chemical endangerment of a child.

The sheriff’s office says three children under the age of 12 were with Perry at the time.