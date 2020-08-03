Woman arrested for trying to run over Jackson County sheriff’s deputy

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on Monday who was wanted for trying to run over a deputy.

The sheriff's office says the incident happened during a drug investigation on July 28. The deputy fired shots at the vehicle, and the department says the suspect, Madonna Gant, drove away. Another suspect, Michael Garrard, was taken into custody for drug charges.

In a statement last week, the sheriff’s office asked the public to come forward with any information that could help in locating Gant.

On Thursday, deputies found the car she was driving in the woods, a few miles from the scene on County Road 674. They arrested her on Monday at a home in Pisgah.

Gant is charged with attempted assault first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond is set at $5,300.