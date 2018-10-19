Woman arrested for theft at Always Money in Huntsville

A woman was arrested for theft at Always Money on University Drive in Huntsville. Dominique Banks is charged with forgery and identity theft.
Banks is accused of using old customer info to write new ghost loans in which she allegedly pocketed the money. Just over $2,700 was taken. According to officials, she has been released.
