Woman arrested for stealing from an elderly person during church service

Police arrested a woman accused of stealing from an elderly person during a church service.

Owens Cross Roads Police arrested Ashley Nicole Taymon and charged her for felony identity theft and felony theft of property in the second degree.

It happened at Owens Ross Roads Baptist Church. Investigators said Taymon stole $200 in cash, several gift cards, along with debit and credit cards from the lady's wallet.

Within an hour, she spent more than $1,400 on the debit card at Walmart and Lowes.

Police were able to identify her from survellience video.