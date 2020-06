A woman was arrested in Athens for stealing a car from a local hotel.

Breanna Sides was charged on Tuesday with theft of property first degree. She’s accused of stealing a sedan parked at the Econo Lodge in Athens Saturday evening.

Athens police say Sides stole the car when she could not get a ride home and left it in the woods on Yarbrough Road, north of the city limits.

The car has been returned to its owners. Sides was booked in the Limestone County Jail.