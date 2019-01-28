Clear
Woman arrested for driving drunk...on vanilla extract

Police reported finding several empty bottles of the extract inside her car.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 7:21 AM
Posted By: Bill Young

Police in the town of New Canaan, Connecticut, arrested a woman they say was driving drunk on vanilla extract, Hearst Media Connecticut reported. Police officers reported finding 50-year-old Stefanie Warner-Grise with her eyes closed behind the wheel of her car while at an intersection. They reported finding several bottles of empty extract and could smell vanilla on her breath. They also said she slurred her words while answering their questions and eventually failed a field sobriety test. She was released after she promised to go to a court appearance. Per Hearst, McCormick's vanilla extract - a popular brand - is 41 percent alcohol, or 82 proof.

