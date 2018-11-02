Woman arrested for attempting to sell Morgan County inmate's medication

A joint drug distribution investigation from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office led to a woman's arrest in Moulton on October 30 for a felony drug charge.

Karli Waldrep, 23, of Moulton is in custody on one count of attempting to commit a controlled substance crime. She visited an inmate in the Morgan County Jail and agreed to take prescription medication from his home, sell it and and deposit the money on his inmate commissary account.

Surveillance at the inmate's residence shows Waldrep visited the home, and after leaving she was stopped by agents in a traffic stop. She admitted to trying to obtain Suboxone strips but that she was not able to enter the residence. She also admitted that she planned to sell the medication to put money on the inmate's commissary account.

Waldrep's bond is set at $1,000. She is in the county jail on a community correction violation from a prior drug conviction.