Florence woman charged with exposing children to narcotics

According to investigators with Florence Police, Joy Jones was on court-mandated random drug screenings for previous charges when she tested positive in July for marijuana while pregnant.
Jones's case was presented to a grand jury, and she was indicted. She came to Florence Police to file a report Wednesday when officers realized she had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody and charged with exposing children to narcotics.
She has been released on a $5,000 bond.
