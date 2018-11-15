Florence woman charged with exposing children to narcotics

According to investigators with Florence Police, Joy Jones was on court-mandated random drug screenings for previous charges when she tested positive in July for marijuana while pregnant.

Jones's case was presented to a grand jury, and she was indicted. She came to Florence Police to file a report Wednesday when officers realized she had a warrant out for her arrest. She was taken into custody and charged with exposing children to narcotics.

She has been released on a $5,000 bond.