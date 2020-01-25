Woman arrested after stand-off with Huntsville Police

This evening we're learning more about a stand-off that Huntsville Police say resulted in the arrest of a woman connected to a murder that happened last Saturday.

26-year-old Haley League surrendered to police after a more than five hour stand off at a mobile home on Ed Spears Road in New Hope.

Police say there was also a man in the home with warrants unrelated to the murder of Gilberto Estrada.

Police say they had to use tear gas during the stand-off. The home is destroyed. Windows are broken in and there are holes in the walls where police shot inside.

Vickie Whitaker is the property manager of the home where the stand-off happened. She is now getting to see the damage for the very first time.

"It looks like a war zone out there with glasses broke and dishes broke and furniture turned over and clothes strolled everywhere," said property manager, Vickie Whitaker.

She says she never would have thought a murder suspect would hide out in one of her properties.

"We didn't have a clue. Someone called us yesterday and said 'Hey cops are over at one of y'all's properties with rifles drawn," said Whitaker.

Starting around 3 p.m., police say they spent hours trying to get murder suspect, Haley League, and another man out of the home.

"I kept hearing them holler over their megaphone trying to get them out," said Whitaker.

"They said 'come out, everyone here cares for you. We don't want to hurt you in any way,' trying to tell him it's better to come out," said neighbor, Jessica Ahnert.

Police say League eventually came outside around 8:30 p.m., but they had to use other methods to get the man out.

"They threw about, I'd say, 6 to 10 smoke bombs in there. There was so much smoke in there, it looked like the house was on fire," said Ahnert.

Now people who live nearby say they don't feel as safe.

"It gives you chills because, I'm here all day by myself. My boyfriend works and I've always seen stuff like this on TV and to see it happen in person, it was kind of terrifying," said Ahnert.

"It's kind of shocking that it's in our hometown," said Whitaker.

The property manager say she is calling insurance to see what repairs they will cover. She also says people will come out over the next few days to help clean up.

Huntsville Police say Estrada and League met online and they are still investigating Estrada's murder. League is currently in the Madison County Jail on a $60,000 bond.