Woman arrested after deadly shooting at Huntsville apartment complex

A woman is now in jail after police say she shot and killed a man at an apartment complex.

22-year-old Mieisha Robinson is charged with murder. She was booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday at 12:08 a.m. At this point, a bond amount hasn't been issued for Robinson.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at Highlands Apartments.That's off of Executive Drive.

27-year-old Kevin Fouse died in that shooting.

Officers found Fouse and a woman injured with gunshot wounds when they first responded to the scene. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where Fouse later died from his injuries.

The woman, who was shot in the hand, was treated and released from the hospital.

Huntsville Police say Robinson shot Fouse after an argument. They are not entirely clear what that argument was about, but believe it might have something to do with the transaction of a car.

One of Fouse's friend called this whole incident a nightmare and said she can't believe it really happened.

Police are still investigating the shooting.