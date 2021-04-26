Woman arrested after Decatur police say baby tested positive for meth, THC

A woman is in custody after Decatur police say she and her baby tested positive for meth.

Stephanie Nicole Proctor, 24, gave birth at Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway Campus on Dec. 28, 2020.

The drug screen was performed at the time of birth. Decatur police say after further testing, the child also tested positive for THC.

A warrant was obtained for Proctor’s arrest on March 18 for the charge of chemical endangerment of a child. She was released from the Limestone County Jail on Apr. 22 and transferred to the Morgan County Jail.

Bond is set at $2,500.