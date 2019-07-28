Woman arrested after 21-year-old murdered, Huntsville police say

Huntsville Police say 25-year-old Shaniqua Patreace Brown has been arrested for the murder of a Huntsville woman.

Police say Brown shot 21-year-old Jasmine Moore at an apartment complex on Hood Road on Friday, July 26th.

Shaniqua Brown, 25, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday, July 28, 2019, and charged with murder. Shaniqua Brown, 25, was booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday, July 28, 2019, and charged with murder.

Moore was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Brown was booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge Sunday afternoon. According to jail records, there is a hold on her arrest by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Jail records state she is being held on a $1,100 bond.

WAAY 31 talked with the victim's family about Brown's arrest.

“I never thought I would be burying my 21-year-old child. Ever," Meaca Douglas said.

Douglas’ daughter, Jasmine Moore, was shot at an apartment complex on Friday. It’s something Douglas still can’t wrap her head around.

“Happy, strong, smiled all the time," Douglas said about her daughter, who she considered one of her best friends. "She loved her family. No matter how many times they got into it or had disagreements, she loved her family.”

Shaniqua Brown was arrested on Sunday and charged with Moore’s murder.

Douglas believes it all stemmed from a post on Facebook, where Douglas said Brown threatened to go to Moore’s home and fight her.

“She was a cyber bully, an in-person bully, whatever bully you can think of, that’s what she was," Douglas said about Brown.

Sure enough, Douglas told WAAY 31 Brown showed up with a gun and shot her daughter in the chest.

Moore’s sister, Charisse Grimmett, showed up shortly after and found Moore covered in blood.

“As I’m pulling up in the yard, her baby nephew was running out to me, saying, ‘My auntie got shot, my auntie got shot,’” Grimmett said.

Moore’s family told WAAY 31 they’re angry Brown’s bond is only $1,100, saying it’s not enough for what she did to them, and they don’t want her out of jail any time soon.

“I have so much hate in my heart for that lady and I’m a Christian. I’ll never hate anybody, but she took something from me that I’ll never get back. She stole my child’s life from her and I never thought I’d have to say 'Rest in Peace.' I always thought my kids would bury me.”

Douglas said she’s trying to be strong for the rest of her family, but nothing will ever bring her daughter back.

“I will never see her or hear her say, ‘Mama, it’s going to be okay’ anymore," she said.

Moore's family is now raising money for her funeral. Click here if you'd like to donate.