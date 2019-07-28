Woman arrested after 20-year-old murdered, Huntsville police say

Huntsville Police say 25-year-old Shaniqua Patreace Brown has been arrested for the murder of a Huntsville woman.
Police say Brown shot the 20-year-old Jasmine Moore at an apartment complex on Hood Road on Friday, July 26th.
The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital, where she died from her injuries.
Brown was booked into the Madison County Jail on murder charges Sunday afternoon.
We will update this article as we learn more.
