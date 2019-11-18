Woman accused of stealing $60,000 from Limestone County cemetery

A Limestone County woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a cemetery.

Delois Mason, 60, was arrested for theft after the sheriff's office was notified $60,000 was missing from the Legg Cemetery of Limestone County, Inc. bank account, according to an investigator.

The sheriff’s office said Mason closed the bank account after withdrawing the money. The money was put in the account to pay a worker to maintain the cemetery.

The sheriff's office said Mason is the only living member of the cemetery board, and there is evidence she wrote a check to herself and cashed it in the amount of $60,000.

Investigators said the money has not been recovered. Mason is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.