RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (AP) - A woman in Alabama has been accused of choking a child in her custody.
AL.com cites court records made public Tuesday as saying 30-year-old Sharelle Nicole Woods is charged with felony child abuse. She was jailed Monday in Etowah County and released after posting $2,500 bond.
Court records did not specify Woods' relationship to the child, but say she is a parent, stepparent or legal guardian. They say she choked the child several times between Aug. 1 and Oct. 12.
The news outlet reports Rainbow City police investigated the case, but its efforts to obtain more information from police were not immediately successful.
It is unclear if Woods has a lawyer who could comment.
Related Content
- Woman accused of choking child in her custody several times
- Florence man charged with choking woman
- Accused child abuser faces serious jail time; victim's mother talks
- Gadsden man in custody for child sex abuse charges
- OshKosh B'gosh recalls 38,000 quilted jackets because of choking hazard
- Video shows teen in prom attire choked by police officer
- Damaging Storm Threat Choking For Much Of The Valley
- Juvenile in custody after shooting
- Victim sues former soccer coach serving time for child porn
- Alabama inmate escapes custody for 2nd time in under 30 days