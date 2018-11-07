Clear

Woman accused of choking child in her custody several times

A woman in Alabama has been accused of choking a child in her custody.

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 11:37 AM
Posted By: AP

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (AP) - A woman in Alabama has been accused of choking a child in her custody.

AL.com cites court records made public Tuesday as saying 30-year-old Sharelle Nicole Woods is charged with felony child abuse. She was jailed Monday in Etowah County and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Court records did not specify Woods' relationship to the child, but say she is a parent, stepparent or legal guardian. They say she choked the child several times between Aug. 1 and Oct. 12.

The news outlet reports Rainbow City police investigated the case, but its efforts to obtain more information from police were not immediately successful.

It is unclear if Woods has a lawyer who could comment.

