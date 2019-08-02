Clear
Woman seriously injured in truck vs. pedestrian wreck

Police say a woman is in critical condition after trying to cross University Drive

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 11:01 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

A woman is clinging to her life after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say it happened Friday night at University Dr. and Putman Dr. A truck reportedly hit the woman at the intersection. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell us the preliminary evidence indicates the woman who was hit may be at fault for running or walking into traffic. Right now, it's too early to tell if the truck was speeding or if the driver was intoxicated.

All eastbound traffic in the area on University Dr. was shut down following the wreck.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

