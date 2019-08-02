A woman is clinging to her life after being hit by a vehicle in Huntsville. Huntsville Police say it happened Friday night at University Dr. and Putman Dr. A truck reportedly hit the woman at the intersection. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police tell us the preliminary evidence indicates the woman who was hit may be at fault for running or walking into traffic. Right now, it's too early to tell if the truck was speeding or if the driver was intoxicated.
Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck
All eastbound traffic in the area on University Dr. was shut down following the wreck.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
Related Content
- Woman seriously injured in truck vs. pedestrian wreck
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Colbert County wreck
- Pedestrian identified in deadly Decatur wreck
- Teenager injured in late night wreck
- UPDATE: Decatur police identify pedestrian hit by truck
- Truck wreck, diesel spill causes partial closure of I-565
- One dead following wreck, truck fire in Limestone County
- Leighton woman killed in weekend wreck
- Moulton woman killed in wreck near Decatur
- Albertville woman killed in weekend wreck
Scroll for more content...