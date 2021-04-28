With thrift shopping at an all-time high, Madison plans to open new store

More shoppers than ever before are behind a new thrift store coming to Madison.

WAAY 31 stopped by the future location of the Downtown Rescue Mission’s new store to find out more on how the pandemic affected people’s wallets.

People we spoke to said they can’t get enough of them.

Connie Gieb, a Madison resident, said she buys all her clothes from thrift stores.

"You can’t beat it," said Gieb. "You just can’t beat it."

Gieb said the low cost and variety of items are what leads her to all the thrift stores in Madison.

"This necklace, this shirt, these pants, these shoes, they’re all thrift store pieces," said Gieb.

The District Director of the Downtown Rescue Mission said she has seen an increase in shoppers.

"People being out of jobs for a little bit, it’s just more affordable," said Christie Alexander.

The CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission said people started looking at other places to shop once the pandemic hit.

"The stores have been open," said Keith Overholt, CEO of Downtown Rescue Mission. "Some of the main brand stores were closed during that time and thrift stores stayed open."

Downtown Rescue Mission's second location in Madison will open in January 2022. The new store will offer a larger selection for shoppers looking for more affordable pieces.