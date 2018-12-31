With more rain, neighbors concerned about flooding in Limestone Co.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Limestone County earlier this afternoon.

Road crews and emergency management teams are keeping an eye on Cowford Road in Athens--a road that's prone to flooding.

WAAY 31 talked with neighbors about the frequent flooding they’ve had to deal with in the past.

“It’s beginning to really get on my nerves," LeeAnn Cottles said about the ongoing flooding issues on Cowford Road.

She says the flooding is almost a guarantee every time it rains.

“It floods my entire driveway at the very end of it, so I can’t even get out sometimes," she said.

“When it floods out here, the water is all in the yard, on the sides of the yard, across the roads and things, so it’s hard, but we get used to it," added her neighbor, Sharon Batey.

So, when WAAY 31 told the neighbors about the heavy rain we were expecting Monday, both said they wouldn’t be surprised to see more flooding, and both are worried for their safety.

“If I have to go the hospital myself, it’s going to take me longer," Cottles said. "It’s going to take longer for emergency vehicles to get out here.”

And to help fix the issue, Cottles says she has a solution.

“The ditches need to be redone," she said.