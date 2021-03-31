With freezing temperatures on the way to North Alabama, bring your plants inside

This late season freezing weather could hurt fragile plants that are starting to bloom.

We share with you the importance of keeping your plants safe during cold weather days like we'll have our way soon.

A plant is like a person.

Just, instead of veins, they have roots, and once it gets below certain temperatures for plants, you must​​ bring them indoors or try and cover them to keep them alive.

"When you get cold, definitely your plants are cold. They have feelings, too, little personalities, so bring them inside," said Amanda Welch.

Welch is an employee at Botanica Huntsville, where there's a variety of house and exotic plants.

For almost any​​ house plant or warm weather plant, there's only two things to do:

"Those need to either come inside or they need to be covered with a light sheet or blanket," said Jeff Bennett.

Bennett manages Bennett's Nurseries in Huntsville.

He showed WAAY-31 how you can cover your plants at night when we get cold weather.

For tropical plants, anything below 60 degrees you can bring them in.

For your other plants, do this:

Get a blanket or a light sheet and cover your plants, and have a rock or something heavy to keep it in place.

"You're trying to trap the heat that tries to escape from the ground at night. So it's almost like a little tent or blanket over the dirt, not the plant," said Bennett.

He also told us it's not bad if you've already started planting because your plants won't die with the temperatures we're expected to see, but they will be vulnerable.

"Bring your house plants in and placing them near your brightest window and making sure there are no cold air drafts or anything coming in from the windows or air vents," said Welch.

Bennett told us with a light frost we will be OK, but anything below 25 degrees: cover and bring indoors immediately.