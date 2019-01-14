Wisconsin man charged in Jayme Closs abduction

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.
Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested Thursday after Jayme apparently escaped from a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin where she says she was held.
Patterson was charged on Monday.
Investigators say the 21-year-old man broke into James and Denise Closs' home near Barron, Wisconsin on Oct. 15 by blowing the front door open with a shotgun. Jayme's parents were shot to death and the teenager vanished the same day.
Investigators believe Patterson planned to abduct Jayme but say they don't know what led him to target her.
