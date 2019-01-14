Clear

Wisconsin man charged in Jayme Closs abduction

Investigators believe Patterson planned to abduct Jayme but say they don't know what led him to target her.

Posted: Jan. 14, 2019 12:55 PM
Posted By: AP

BARRON, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin man has been charged with kidnapping, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and armed burglary in the abduction of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the slaying of her parents.

Jake Thomas Patterson was arrested Thursday after Jayme apparently escaped from a remote northwestern Wisconsin cabin where she says she was held.

Patterson was charged on Monday.

Investigators say the 21-year-old man broke into James and Denise Closs' home near Barron, Wisconsin on Oct. 15 by blowing the front door open with a shotgun. Jayme's parents were shot to death and the teenager vanished the same day.

Investigators believe Patterson planned to abduct Jayme but say they don't know what led him to target her.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 34°
Florence
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Scottsboro
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events