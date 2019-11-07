Winter won't wait its turn

Showers end and temperatures drop to the lower 30s by sunrise. However, it's the wind that plays the biggest role in what it feels like. A brisk north wind gusting up to 20 mph will make near freezing temperature feel like the upper teens and lower 20s at times!

We'll see improvements through the weekend, at least by Sunday. In the meantime, expect 30s (with wind chills in the 20s) for Friday Night Football playoffs, followed by freezing lows early Saturday morning. There's lots of sunshine to be had, though. We keep a blue sky Friday through Sunday.

By Veterans Day, the next cold front will be approaching. We should only see isolated showers by later in the afternoon with a slightly better shot at precipitation overnight into early Tuesday. The kicker with Tuesday morning's forecast is pinning down the snow chance. Typically in this set up, colder air doesn't quite arrive in time to change the rain over to snow. Keep in mind that colder air is also drier air, which further limits the snow chances.

So, what's the forecast? I'm giving it a 30% shot at a rain/snow mix Tuesday morning. Most of the moisture will be out of here when temps drop enough, so any accumulation will likely be negligible. It's still worth monitoring, so that's what the StormTracker Weather Team will continue to do through the weekend.