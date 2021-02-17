Winter weather takes aim at North Alabama

Snow is on its way to northwest Alabama. Once it starts falling, between 2 and 5 inches of accumulation will be possible before it's all said and done. Farther east, it's a little more uncertain.

Huntsville will once again be sitting right on the line between rain and snow...If precipitation is heavy enough, we can see a wet snow even with temperatures just above freezing.

Trends still show a transition to rain for most anyone seeing snow after midnight. This transition may never happen in the Shoals. When all is said and done, this puts the area under the winter storm warning seeing 3" to 5" of snow with Madison, Morgan, and Jackson Counties seeing 1" to 3"+ of wet snow. Light ice accumulations due to sleet are possible too. There's a break in the precipitation early Thursday before one last round of light rain and snow move west to east during the afternoon, clearing into GA after sunset.

It's cold for Friday with temperatures starting in the lower 20s and highs in the upper 30s. Good news? It'll be mostly sunny.