Winter weather creates hazardous conditions for North Alabama firefighters

Winter weather can be dangerous, especially for firefighters who are responding to emergencies.

Mike Jaco, Deputy Fire Marshal of Huntsville Fire and Rescue, said there are a number of ways the winter weather can cause an injury to firefighters.

"When we respond to a fire event, for example, we bring the water with us," said Jaco. "When we start spraying the water, we create our own hazards."

The water leaves a foundation on surfaces and quickly freezes over in low temperatures. The surface becomes slippery for firefighters in boots, where there is no grip.

When responding to a fire, there is a chance that firefighters can get wet from the hose.

"We have the concerns of a temperature-related emergency, and frost bite," said Jaco.

Fire engines on the roads face hazardous conditions. Snow and ice make driving a large concern for firefighters.

Heath Jones, President of Toney Fire and Rescue, said they add chains to the wheels of the trucks to add grip when on icy roads.