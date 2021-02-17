Winter weather causes more potholes on Madison County roads

The roads in Madison County are mostly clear of snow and ice, but there's a chance you may notice a few more potholes than normal if you've hit the roads following this week's snow and ice.

Seth Burkett with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) told WAAY 31 their crews are working full force on treating the roads for ice and snow. Once we get through this winter weather, they'll then work on fixing things like potholes.

"Our forces have been dedicated to that, so they are not handling some of these regular, routine maintenance things that they would be doing on a day-to-day basis," said Burkett.

Burkett said potholes form when the water under roads freezes and then thaws. So, he said it's no surprise if this snowstorm causes more of them to form.

“This time of year, it’s a very common thing. It’s something that we’re used to dealing with. It’s always an issue late winter, early spring," said Burkett.

The roads have to be dry before ALDOT can patch the potholes.

Burkett said the maintenance crews will be taking note of any potholes they encounter while treating the roads for winter weather. They'll then go through a checklist to determine what needs to be fixed right away.

"We’ll have our priorities straight and be able to hit those based on what’s a quick fix, what’s a long-term fix, how severe it is, how much traffic you have on that road, that’s depending on that," he said.

You can report any road issues or maintenance needs to ALDOT by clicking here.