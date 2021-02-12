Winter weather advisory issued for most of North Alabama until 8 a.m. Saturday

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of North Alabama, except DeKalb County, until 8 a.m. Saturday.

We're seeing some light glazing on elevated surfaces from the mist and drizzle Friday evening.

Amounts of ice up to .15" are possible across a swatch extending from the Bankhead Forest northeastward into Huntsville with lower amounts elsewhere.

