Winter storm beginning, hazardous travel, power outages likely over next 36 hours

The Winter Storm Warning is now in effect until 6 AM Tuesday as this powerful winter storm begins to move into North Alabama.

We expect Round 1 to begin between 4 PM and 7 PM tonight in northwest Alabama. The brunt of the impacts from Round 1 will remains west of I-65. However, some freezing rain can't be ruled out in the Metro, especially in the higher elevations of Madison County, where temperatures have been below freezing all day. Future radar at 7 PM, 10 PM and 1 AM tonight is below.

Round 1 Impacts remain unchanged. We have lowered ice accretion amounts slightly in the Shoals. This will still be enough to cause slick spots to develop. Many areas east of I-65 will still see plain rain only with Round 1.

Round 2 is arriving a little bit FASTER in data sources for Monday. Freezing rain may arrive in the Shoals and along I-65 as early as 7 AM Monday. The freezing line will push closer to Huntsville through the morning. Rain will transition to freezing rain here in the Metro around lunchtime. This is also when some freezing rain in the Shoals will begin to transition to sleet and maybe a few snowflakes too. Sand Mountain will transition to a rain/freezing rain mix during the early afternoon hours. Future radar at 9 AM, 1 PM, and 4 PM Monday below.

Some freezing rain may briefly transition to sleet along the I-65 corridor tomorrow evening before all precipitation winds down by Midnight. Round 2 impacts are below.

When all is said and done, some parts of North Alabama (mainly Huntsville points west) could see anywhere between 0.25" and 0.4" of ice accretion in addition to 1" to 2" of sleet and snow. This will cause significant travel problems and power outages now through Tuesday morning. Here's one last graphic explaining the impacts certain amounts of ice have on roads and power outages.

Stay with WAAY 31 for continuous updates throughout the night and into Monday.