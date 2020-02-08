Winter Weather Advisory until 11 AM for Sand Mountain, heavy rain next week

We are tracking some light snow across northeastern Alabama to start your weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for DeKalb and Jackson Counties until 11 AM. Up to an inch of snow is expected over Sand Mountain primarily on grassy and elevated surfaces. While I'm not anticipating widespread icy roads this morning, some slick spots are possible, especially in higher elevations and on bridges and overpasses. With that in mind, use extra caution and take it slow as you head out the door this morning across northeastern Alabama. Across the rest of the area, we are seeing a plain rain at this hour. Most of the rain and snow will come to an end by lunchtime today, giving way to a nice weekend.

Clouds will clear out this afternoon but temperatures will stay seasonable in the low 50s. Expect mostly clear skies overnight tonight, with temperatures right around freezing. Some frost will likely develop Sunday morning, so keep the ice scraper handy. Get outside and enjoy the day Sunday! Mostly sunny skies will warm us up into the low 60s. Sunday will be the one day with abundant sunshine for the next seven days. Rain chances are back on the increase late Sunday night and Monday morning, continuing well into next week. Repeated rounds of heavy rain are expected Monday with more spotty showers Tuesday and Wednesday, then more rounds of heavy rain Thursday. Overall rainfall totals next week will be significant, with most locations picking up five to seven inches of rain through Thursday night. Some locally higher amounts are possible. Given the heavy rainfall we saw this past week combined with the high water levels we are seeing in area creeks and rivers, we will almost certainly see aggravated flooding concerns once again. If you live near any waterways, please be mindful through the next seven to ten days. If you encounter any flooded roadways, do not drive through them! Remember to turn around, don't drown. Stay weather aware next week and check back in WAAY 31 for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast for the week ahead.