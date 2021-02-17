Winter Weather Advisory issued for Madison, Morgan, Jackson counties

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Madison, Morgan and Jackson counties from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.

This is in advance of more winter weather hitting North Alabama starting Wednesday night. Counties in northwest Alabama are under a Winter Storm Warning (Details HERE)

Wet snow with accumulations of up to 2 inches is predicted in the advisory area.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed. More info HERE