Winter Weather Advisory issued for DeKalb, Jackson, Marshall counties

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for DeKalb, Jackson and Marshall counties.
It goes into effect at 3 a.m. Saturday and is scheduled to expire at 11 a.m.
The National Weather Service says total snow accumulations could range from 0.5 to 1 inch in valley locations and 1 to 2 inches in elevations above 1,000 feet.
The weather service says snow accumulations will generally be confined to grassy and elevated surfaces. However, motorists can plan on slippery road conditions, especially in elevated terrain. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
