Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 pm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for most of Franklin, Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan, Madison, Lawrence, Cullman and Lincoln Counties until 6 p.m.

A light glaze of ice is possible on bridges and overpasses with areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle.

Once the advisory expires, a Winter Storm Warning is also in effect until 6 am Tuesday

Prepare by getting water and non-perishable food items to last until Tuesday. Avoid travel tonight and tomorrow if possible.