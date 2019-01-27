Clear
Winter Storm Watch issued for north Alabama

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

Posted: Jan. 27, 2019 2:52 PM
Updated: Jan. 27, 2019 3:02 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Tuesday morning for a large chunk of the Tennessee Valley.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville issued the watch Sunday afternoon. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Chris Smith said this may be upgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory as we get within 24 hours of the event.

Snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are possible in portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Travel could be difficult and your Tuesday morning commute could be impacted.

Stay with WAAY31 on air and online for the last information.

