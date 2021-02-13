Winter Storm Watch issued for 7 North Alabama counties

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Limestone counties from 6 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

An additional Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Madison and Morgan counties from 3 p.m. Monday through 6 a.m. Tuesday. Cullman County in Alabama and Lincoln County in Tennessee also are included in this Watch.

We'll be monitoring conditions and alerting you with the most accurate information via the WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

You also can download our WAAY 31 Weather App to stay informed.

The National Weather Service says heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible.

Travel could become extremely hazardous.

Two periods of wintry precipitation are expected. A period of freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected to develop Sunday evening and overnight. This will produce icy conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses.

A mixture of freezing rain and sleet will develop Monday afternoon and last into Monday night. The precipitation may mix with or change to snow for a period Monday night.