Winter Storm Warning issued for north Alabama

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the Tennessee Valley from midnight Monday to noon Tuesday.

Included in the warning are Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan, Marshal Jackson, DeKalb, and Cullman counties in Alabama and Moore, Lincoln and Franklin counties in Tennessee. The cities of Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield,

Tuscumbia, Russellville, Red Bay, Moulton, Town Creek, Athens, Huntsville, Decatur, Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Rainsville, Cullman, Lynchburg,Fayetteville, Winchester, Sewanee, Decherd, Estill Springs,and Cowan also are included.

Rainfall is expected to change over to snow late tonight. A strong cold front will move eastward through the region late Monday into Tuesday morning. With much colder air spreading into the region, snowfall accumulations around 2 to 2.5 inches are possible. The snow is expected to taper off across extreme northeast Alabama by late Tuesday morning.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

