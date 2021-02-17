Winter Storm Warning issued for 5 North Alabama counties

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of North Alabama from Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning.

It is in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Limestone counties in Alabama.

Lincoln County in Tennessee will join the warned area at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, and snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter weather can lead to dangerous road conditions, and people should limit travel, if possible.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, and snow and sleet accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

The winter weather can lead to dangerous road conditions, and people should limit travel, if possible.

