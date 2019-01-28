Winter Storm Warning: School closings, other delays in the Tennessee Valley

Here are the latest closings and delays to opening associated with Monday night and Tuesday’s anticipated winter weather:
SCHOOLS
* Albertville City Schools will close Tuesday due to the forecast of inclement weather. Athletic events for Tuesday are cancelled.
* Lincoln County Schools in Tennessee will be closed Tuesday.
* Fayetteville City Schools in Tennessee will be closed Tuesday.
* Huntsville City Schools say they expect to make a decision about Tuesday classes after 2:30 p.m. Monday.
* Marshall County Schools previously announced they would close Monday and Tuesday to combat a breakout of illness.
* Boaz City Schools previously announced they would close Monday and Tuesday to combat a breakout of illness.
* Calhoun Community College has postponed an information session about the FAME program at its Huntsville campus that was scheduled for Tuesday. It now will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 4. The Thursday session at the Decatur campus is still being held as planned. Learn more about FAME from our Skilled to Work coverage here
GOVERNMENT
* DeKalb County government offices will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
Are we missing your closing or delay? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com
