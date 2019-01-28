Winter Storm Warning: North Alabama road conditions

Area roadways are being prepared for the forecast snow well ahead of its anticipated arrival.
The Alabama Department of Transportation began pretreating roads on Sunday and will continue Monday.
Madison City Public Works will be working in 12-hour shifts and overnight. Crews will begin treating roads with a gravel/sand mix once rain passes Monday night.
Check back with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates as we get them.
