Winter Storm Warning: North Alabama road conditions

Area roadways are being prepared for the forecast snow well ahead of its anticipated arrival.

Posted: Jan. 28, 2019 8:12 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Alabama Department of Transportation began pretreating roads on Sunday and will continue Monday.

Madison City Public Works will be working in 12-hour shifts and overnight. Crews will begin treating roads with a gravel/sand mix once rain passes Monday night.

