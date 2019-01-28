Winter Storm Warning: Home, car weather preparations

Before the winter weather arrives in our area, make sure you a prepared both at home and in your vehicle.

In case of power outages, make sure you have food on hand that doesn’t need to be cooked to eat. That can include bread, granola, peanut butter, cereal, fruit and more.

Also make sure you have flashlights with extra batteries.

In your car, make sure you have an emergency kit with items like a blanket, water and a flashlight.